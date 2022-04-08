ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Nicky Clark says Dundee United will not be settling for a point against Dundee

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YU7D_0f3HLB9X00

Nicky Clark insists there is no chance of Dundee United settling for a point in their high-stakes derby against Dundee at Tannadice on Saturday.

United are currently fourth in the cinch Premiership and a draw with their relegation-threatened city rivals will guarantee their place in the top six for the post-split fixtures.

Although finishing in the top half is the immediate objective, striker Clark is adamant that United’s focus is now on boosting their hopes of securing fourth place and a return to European competition.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” said Clark. “It’s a big game for both clubs. We’re looking to stay in fourth place and Dundee have got their own things going on down at the bottom of the league, so it’s a massive game.

“The top six is in our own hands, so it’s huge that we make that count. A draw would be enough but we’re going out to win the game 100 per cent. We’re going for the three points.

“We want to stay where we are in the league because it’s so tight at the moment. At the start of the season we were looking at getting to the top six but now we’ll not be happy with just getting into the top six, we want to push on and try to get this European spot.

“That will be tough because there’s a few teams going for it but Saturday’s massive. If we get three points, it keeps us in fourth going into the post-split fixtures.”

United have not finished in the top six since 2015 and Clark is determined to see them get a reward he feels they will have earned this season.

“It’s been a very tough fight so far,” he said. “We were in the top six for the majority of the season but then we fell out of it round about Christmas. There’s only four points between fourth and 10th position so it’s been very hard.

“We’ve worked hard to get ourselves into a decent position but it’s down to us to keep going and make sure we get the top six.

“I think this club deserves to be in the top six so if we can go and do it as a group, it will be great.

“It would also be great for the fans who come and back us all the time. I’m sure there will be a big crowd on Saturday so it will be massive for the whole club if we can secure the top six.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tam Courts hails Dundee United resilience after late victory

Dundee United manager Tam Courts praised his team’s resilience after they came from behind to defeat St Mirren in Paisley. Jay Henderson had put the home side in front before Dylan Levitt equalised and Marc McNulty grabbed the equaliser after Saints goalkeeper Jak Alnwick had been sent off. The...
SOCCER
newschain

Charlie Mulgrew urges Dundee United to gear up for top-six push

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew admits preparation is crucial with their top-six ambitions set to be decided by “small margins”. United are among six teams separated by a point in the middle of the cinch Premiership, with three top-six places up for grabs in the next three-match period.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicky Clark
newschain

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst delighted to leave Dundee with semi-final ticket

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was pleased that his Rangers side responded to his plea for Scottish Cup success with a 3-0 quarter-final win at Dundee. The Light Blues followed up their 3-0 Europa League first-leg win over Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night with a controlled performance against the Taysiders and led at the interval through Connor Goldson’s strike and James Tavernier’s penalty with substitute Fashion Sakala adding a third with three minutes remaining.
SOCCER
newschain

Rangers march into Scottish Cup semi-finals with win over Dundee

Rangers cruised into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Dundee at the Kilmac Stadium. Defender Connor Goldson drove the Light Blues ahead in the ninth minute before skipper James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot after 24 minutes and the cinch Premiership’s bottom side had no answer.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#European
newschain

Dundee without injured Lee Ashcroft for Rangers clash

Dundee will be without Lee Ashcroft for Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash at home to Rangers after the defender was forced off with a hamstring injury in last weekend’s Scottish Cup defeat by the same opponents. Captain Charlie Adam (hamstring), goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles)...
SOCCER
newschain

Christie Elliott says display against Rangers must be benchmark for Dundee

Christie Elliott believes Dundee set the benchmark for their relegation battle in defeat to Rangers on Sunday. The 30-year-old defender gave the cinch Premiership’s bottom side a shock early lead with a header at the Kilmac stadium and it looked to be going the way of the Taysiders when Gers captain James Tavernier shot his penalty over the bar just before the break.
SOCCER
newschain

Rangers find a way to hit back and win at Dundee

Rangers kept in Celtic’s slipstream – but only just – after Connor Goldson’s late strike gave the disjointed Ibrox men a 2-1 win over Dundee at the Kilmac stadium. Christie Elliott stunned the visitors when he headed the cinch Premiership’s bottom side into the lead in the sixth minute, and the nervy champions failed to take advantage of a controversial penalty just before the break when captain James Tavernier hammered his spot-kick over the bar.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Carlos Corberan insists Huddersfield will not be easing up after going third

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan insisted his team will not be easing up after opening up a six-point safety buffer in the battle for a Championship play-off spot. Seventh-placed Blackburn are now two wins adrift of the Terriers, who moved up to third after second-half goals by Jon Russell and Naby Sarr secured a 2-0 home win over fellow top-six hopefuls Luton.
SOCCER
newschain

Final Old Firm clash of the league season scheduled for May 1

Celtic and Rangers will meet in the second round of fixtures after the split in a match that could see the table-topping Hoops crowned cinch Premiership champions. The SPFL released the post-split fixtures on Monday, with the two Glasgow sides scheduled to meet at Parkhead on Sunday May 1. With...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy