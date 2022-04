MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The best in country music was front at center Monday night at the CMT Music Awards. Whether it’s country, pop, rap or rock, we wanted to know: What’s the most popular way we listen to music? Good Question. Jeff Wagner also learned which type of music we listen to the most. There’s nearly as many options for how to listen to music as there are genres at Cheapo Records in south Minneapolis. But there’s one choice not on a shelf that undoubtedly leads the way. “Either iTunes or YouTube,” said customer Michael Aultman when asked how he prefers to listen...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 37 MINUTES AGO