Not so long ago, I had the misfortune of discovering some wildly out-of-date cream cheese festering at the back of my fridge. I would rather burn down my fridge than ever put myself in that position again. Luckily, I don’t need to. Cream cheese is one of those magic ingredients that can lift almost any dish, so it’s easy to use up. Some recipes here call for a full tub, others just a spoonful.

