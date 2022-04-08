Farm Rescue helps farmers facing illness, injury, or natural disasters

April 7 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Ottawa:. "Canola ending stocks are forecast to close marketing year (MY) 2021/22 at just 15% of the five-year average, driven by reduced yield due to drought and strong global demand for oilseeds. Assuming a return to average yields, canola exports are forecast to nearly double in MY 2022/23, driven by strong global demand for oilseeds and a rebuilding of exportable supplies. Canola yield recovery is dependent on vast canola-growing areas of Saskatchewan and Alberta receiving more spring rain and lessening current drought conditions. Six crush plant expansions and new builds are projected to bump canola crush capacity from 11 million metric tons (MT) in 2021 to at least 17 million MT by 2025. ... In marketing year (MY) 2022/23, Canada's total production of oilseeds (canola, soybean, and sunflower seeds) is expected to increase 35% over the previous year to 25.7 million metric tons (MT) based on expectations of improved canola yields."

