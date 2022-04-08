ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Weekend Warming Trend Brings Storm Chances Next Week

By Alan Crone
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
Mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday, but cooler temperatures stick around as gusty northwest winds continue.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Day three of windy weather will be expected across the state as a powerful and vigorous upper-level system remains entrenched across the upper Midwest. Northwest winds from 20 to 35 mph will be likely for most of the day before diminishing later Friday evening. Fire spread rates remain very high on Friday. Avoid burning or any activities that may spark a fire.

Clouds will be more numerous and optically thick across extreme northeastern OK and western Arkansas for part of the day, while sunshine is more likely near and west of the Tulsa metro. Temps will remain the mid-50s on Friday across the far eastern sections and into the lower 60s west of the metro. Clouds will clear later Friday night statewide with light winds and dry air across the area bringing the possibility of freezing temps. A freeze warning will be required for these areas of northern OK for a few hours early Saturday. Gusty southwest winds return Saturday with sunshine and highs reaching the lower 70s by afternoon. Strong south winds again are likely Sunday with afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s in advance of a strong upper-level trough nearing the western U.S. Fire spread rates will also remain high this weekend despite increasing low-level moisture Sunday afternoon and evening. This upper-level feature will bring several days of unsettled weather, including the potential for strong and severe storms across the southern plains and Oklahoma.

A dry line, cold front and abundance of gulf moisture will play a role in severe storm chances early next week. The specifics are still yet to be known with high confidence regarding exact timing and probabilities for strong to severe storms, but the expected parameters based upon this pattern should result in severe weather threats for part of the area. Our actual probabilities will remain somewhat low now for next week but will more than likely be increasing later this weekend for part of Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Based on preliminary data, all modes of severe weather threats will be possible.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

If you’re into podcasts, check out my daily weather update below. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher, Tune-In and down below on Apple.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Tulsa, OK
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

