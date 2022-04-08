ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Sharon schools hosting robotics event

By Jonathan Renforth
 3 days ago

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- The Sharon Robotics Team is celebrating National Robotics Week.

Friday they will have an open house and recognition event where you can see their robots in action and talk to the team.

This will be at the Case Avenue Elementary Gymnasium in Sharon.

The event starts 6 p.m.

