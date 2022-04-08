Sharon schools hosting robotics event
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- The Sharon Robotics Team is celebrating National Robotics Week.
Friday they will have an open house and recognition event where you can see their robots in action and talk to the team.OVI checkpoint to happen in Mahoning County soon
This will be at the Case Avenue Elementary Gymnasium in Sharon.
The event starts 6 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0