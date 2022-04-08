ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

By Keith Noonan
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Just over a quarter of 2022 is now in the books, and investors have had a lot to chew on thus far. Factors including high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainties have made the market much more risk-averse, and that's prompted dramatic valuation pullbacks for stocks with growth-dependent valuations.

On the other hand, recent market volatility has presented opportunities to build positions in companies that are expanding at incredible rates and are on track to shape their respective industries. With that in mind, read on to see why taking advantage of recent sell-offs and buying these two hyper-growth stocks could supercharge your portfolio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULdfU_0f3HJgOM00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike 's (NASDAQ: CRWD) Falcon software helps protect mobile devices, computers, and other endpoint hardware from being used to exploit internet networks. The company is a clear leader in cloud-based endpoint security services, and it's been serving up stellar growth as business customers have needed to ramp up protections and meet the challenges of the evolving cybersecurity climate.

CrowdStrike's revenue surged 63% year over year in the fourth quarter to reach $431 million, pushing its full-year revenue up 66% annually to reach $1.45 billion. The company delivered fantastic performance last year, and it looks like its growth story is just getting started. Take a look at the company's estimate for its total-addressable-market (TAM) expansion in the chart below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTCe1_0f3HJgOM00

Image source: CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike's revenue in its recently completed fiscal year came in at just 2.65% of the company's estimated TAM of $54.8 billion in the year. The company estimates that its TAM will grow at an 11% compound annual growth rate to reach $67 billion. It then sees it potentially jumping to $116 billion in 2025 thanks to new products, initiatives, and opportunities in cloud cybersecurity services. Demand for endpoint-protection software will only increase, and CrowdStrike stock looks attractively valued, trading down roughly 27.7% from its 52-week high.

2. Unity Software

Unity Software (NYSE: U) is best known for its platform-agnostic game-engine software, which developers can build on top of to create video games and mobile applications. However, the company also provides analytics and advertising services that can help developers and publishers better understand user data and monetize their content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32s51n_0f3HJgOM00

Data source: Unity. Chart by author. YOY = year over year.

The company estimates that more than two-thirds of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences are created using its software. AR, VR, and the metaverse are technology trends that are just starting to unfold, and Unity is providing services that are helping power their growth.

The interactive entertainment and visual-content markets are still poised for huge expansion over the long term, and Unity stands out as an excellent pick-and-shovel play for benefiting from their growth. The software specialist ended last year with a non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin of 80%, and it looks well-positioned to shift into profitability and big earnings growth as it attracts more customers and sells expanded services to existing clients. With Unity stock trading down roughly 56% from the high that it hit last year, investors have a chance to build a position in the content-creation specialist at a big discount.

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Keith Noonan owns Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Software#Mobile Device#Hypergrowth Tech Stocks#Crowdstrike Crowdstrike#Crwd#Falcon
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Markets
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 by 2025?

Increased visibility and crypto market dynamics led SHIB to historic gains last year. A number of catalysts would need to be executed flawlessly to send Shiba Inu higher. However, finding itself in the doghouse is the more likely scenario. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
175K+
Followers
86K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy