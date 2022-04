SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Gusty winds were causing problems across the Bay Area Monday afternoon with downed trees and power lines along the Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 9 p.m. for the greater San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast, with the region seeing wind gusts of 30 to 50 miles an hour. In Palo Alto, a large tree fell and hit two cars at around 3 p.m. on the corner of Emerson St. and Homer Ave. across from a Whole Foods market. Damaged cars next to a toppled tree at Emerson St. and Homer Ave. in...

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO