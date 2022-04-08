ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago

WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is. forecast. This approaches the flood of record. *...

Snow Squall Warning issued for Albany, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Laramie A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY AND SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES At 237 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located over Virginia Dale, or 25 miles southeast of Laramie, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 322 and 339. Locations impacted include Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Vedauwoo, Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Yellow Pine Campground and Pumpkin Vine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this. evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cold with lows in. the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as...
NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, Long. Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the. Mouth...
Bay Area Cools Down After Short Heat Wave; Winds A Concern This Weekend

The Bay Area's mini-heat wave is winding down on Friday, when temperatures are expected to be 5 to 15 degrees above normal but still cooler than Thursday. Coastal areas will be be back in the 60s to low 80s while inland areas will be in the 80s to low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
