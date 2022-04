Hip Hop loves finding people who resemble their favorite artists. It's common to see memes made about people who could be a famous person's doppelganger, and this time around, it's a Fake Lil Durk who has been capitalizing on his moment. We've previously reported on the Fake Drake making moves in Miami as he was photographed trying to make his way into nightclubs, and after going viral, it became a lucrative business for him. He ended up booking club appearances and was securing bags from one coast to the next, and according to sources, Drake was amused by it all and wanted his lookalike to stack up cash while he could.

