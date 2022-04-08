ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How otters can save the sea

Cover picture for the articleDr. Shawn Larson spends her days in the field watching her favorite fuzzy sea mammal...

Crosscut Festival puts environmental impacts and solutions on the agenda

Every year, journalists, politicians, authors and newsmakers from our Pacific Northwest community and around the nation come together at the Crosscut Festival to take a hard look at the people, policy and events that shape our lives. And so the environment is a natural topic of conversation. From conversations on...
Hubble Space Telescope reveals two strange planets where it rains vapourised rock and the atmosphere is ‘sunburned’

New research from the Hubble Space Telescope has revealed details behind two ‘super-hot Jupiter’ planets, one where it rains vapourised rock and another where its atmosphere is being “sunburned” by its star.‘Hot Jupiters’ are extremely large planets that experience scorching temperatures due to their proximity to their sun. These bodies reach temperatures above 1,600 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to vaporize most metals, including titanium, and are the hottest planetary atmospheres humans have ever discovered."We still don’t have a good understanding of weather in different planetary environments," said David Sing of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, co-author...
