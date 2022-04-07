The Annual Fair Housing Community Conference is April 29

The 19th Annual Fair Housing Community Conference will be held virtually on Friday, April 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event is free, and the public is invited to attend. Click here to register via Zoom!

Hosted in partnership with the Raleigh Fair Housing Hearing Board and the Fair Housing Project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, the conference focuses on issues related to housing and discrimination. The theme for this year's event is "Place Matters/Race Matters: Appraisals, Opportunity, and Fair Housing Rights."

The keynote speaker will be Demetria McCain, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). At FHEO, McCain assists HUD’s efforts to eliminate housing discrimination, promote economic opportunity, and achieve diverse, inclusive communities.

To learn more, please visit the Annual Fair Housing Conference page.