ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Meaning of Zong review – a masterful meditation on the legacy of slavery

By Gareth Llŷr Evans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JYeq_0f3HHYLq00
The Meaning of Zong, Bristol Old Vic, 2022 Photograph: Curtis Richard Photography

In November and December 1781, 132 enslaved Africans held captive on the British ship Zong were thrown overboard into the Caribbean sea and murdered. This brutal event and the subsequent London court cases which energised the abolitionist movement are chronicled in The Meaning of Zong, Giles Terera’s debut play.

Related: ‘It was shameful I didn’t know about it’: Hamilton’s Giles Terera on the Zong slave-ship massacre

Originally due to be staged in 2020 and adapted for radio last year, it now receives a richly theatrical first production. Framed by a contemporary setting, the play is resolutely aware of its place in the present moment and how its resonances may differ after the events of the intervening two years. It refrains from didacticism and easy metaphors.

Although the playwright not only shares directing duties with Tom Morris but also stars as abolitionist Olaudah Equiano, it is very much an ensemble piece. Roles and scenery swiftly segue from one scene to the next: talking bookshelves become a crackling fireplace and revolutionary printing presses; slaves become judges.

Performed to music composed and spectacularly played live by Sidiki Dembele, Terera’s nimble script moves to its own rhythm. An extended and exquisitely lyrical second-act monologue might, in a less assured production, feel like it belongs to a different play. Here it feels wholly apposite, performed to devastating effect by Kiera Lester.

Related: Daddy: A Melodrama review – Black art, white money and love in Speedos

There is however a little dissonance between the inventive theatricality of the staging and the sheer brutality of the events at its centre. Despite the fact that little of this violence is depicted on stage, it remains insidiously present. In Jean Chan’s set, the vestiges of empire are everywhere: the rafters that hold up courts of law also form the hulls of the slave trade.

While the legacies of this trade continue to reverberate, so do the victories of those who campaigned against it. And here, in its final minutes, The Power of Zong feels its most triumphant. Devastating and urgent, history unfurls and keeps on moving. It is a profoundly moving moment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Exorcism of God review – a big gaudy altarpiece of demonic horror

“Sometimes I think the devil’s in the Vatican’s own ranks.” While the true-life horror of Roman Catholic child abuse probably wouldn’t sit easily in a genre film, this bombastic but occasionally surprising Mexican-Venezuelan exorcism flick does engage with ecclesiastical sexual abuse in a more general sense. Right down to its blaspheming finale, The Exorcism of God burns with a subversive desire to rip back the veil on the church’s earthly corruption – but the iconoclasm is somewhat undermined by the daft horror mechanics Venezuelan director Alejandro Hildalgo props it up with.
RELIGION
The Guardian

The Rack by AE Ellis review – a masterly map of suffering

The sanatorium makes for a wonderful crucible: an enclosed space inside which the events of a novel can play out. Thomas Mann used the heightened sensibilities of a group of confined tuberculosis patients in his 1924 masterpiece, The Magic Mountain. In it, our hero, Hans Castorp, goes to visit a consumptive cousin at a sanatorium in Davos. He ends up staying for seven years, engaging in metaphysical jousting with a host of other residents – each of whom represents a different approach to the great philosophical questions of the age – and falling in love with the alluring Clawdia Chauchat. The novel ends with Castorp going off to fight (and, we presume, die) in the first world war.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

Review: America’s racist past haunts horror film ‘Master’

You want ghosts? Check. How about doors inexplicably opening and closing, creepy moaning in dark corners, and sudden sickening swarms of maggots? Check, check and check. But “Master,” a new horror film by Mariama Diallo with themes of race and social justice at its core, is most frightening when dealing not with the supernatural, but with the real — the depressingly real, as in the indignities that three Black women face while trying to fit into an overwhelmingly white academic institution.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaudah Equiano
Person
Giles Terera
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Photography#Legacies#Bristol Old Vic#Africans#British
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
The Guardian

The Guardian

236K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy