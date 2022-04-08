Russia attacks Ukraine: At least 52 killed by Russian missile strike on train station, officials say

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine — Officials say at least 52 people were killed and dozens were injured Friday after a Russian missile struck a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine.

Update 7:40 p.m. EDT April 8: Ukrainian officials confirmed late Friday afternoon that the attack on the Kramatorsk train station killed at least 52 people.

Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenk said earlier in the day that the station was filled with 4,000 people – most of them elderly, women and children, attempting to leave before fighting intensified – at the time of the strike, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, a senior U.S. defense official told The Washington Post that the station was targeted by a short-range ballistic missile, and the Pentagon is “not buying” Russia’s denial that the Kremlin was responsible.

The official, who spoke with the Post on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon, identified the missile used as an SS-21, a NATO designation for a weapon often called an OTR-21 Tochka missile.

Original report: More than 100 were injured, according to The Associated Press.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said thousands of people were at the station in Kramatorsk when it was hit by a missile. The station was being used to evacuate civilians from the region, CBS reported. According to The New York Times, the station was a main evacuation hub due to increased warnings of Russian attacks in the region.

A social media post shared by Ukrainian officials showed a train car with smashed windows, abandoned luggage and bodies strewn outdoors, The Associated Press reported.

Russia denied involvement in the train attack, with its defense ministry calling allegations by Ukrainian officials “a provocation,” CBS reported.

Officials in Ukraine said evacuations of residents would continue from another train station in the region, The New York Times reported.