Pedestrian in wheelchair died after getting struck by a vehicle near UNLV (Las Vegas, NV)

On Thursday, a pedestrian in wheelchair died of injuries they sustained after getting struck by a vehicle near UNLV on March 28.

As per the initial information, a 1993 GMC Yukon was heading north on S Maryland Parkway approaching a green light on E Flamingo Road at around 9:15 a.m. At the same time, the pedestrian, sitting in a wheelchair, was crossing Flamingo from east to west in a marked crosswalk, but against the do not walk sign.

The pedestrian came in the path of the vehicle and was struck, and was later rushed to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s Trauma unit with critical injuries. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin is notified. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

April 8, 2022

Source: 8 News Now