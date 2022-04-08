ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

3 people hospitalized following a wreck in Las Vegas; impairment possibly a factor (Las Vegas, NV)

By Alex Arman
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bSpt_0f3HGtEG00

Three people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place at about 10:20 p.m. on South Decatur Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard. Authorities actively responded to the scene and, on arrival, took 3 people to the hospital. The extent of injuries sustained by the victims remains unknown at this time.

Impairment was possibly involved in this crash, according to officers. The intersection was closed down during the investigation and cleanup. The identities of the victims have not been released. No other information is available.

The wreck remains under review.

April 8, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Connie Sheets Killed in Car Accident on South Jones Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

74-Year-Old Woman Dies in Auto Collision on Katie Avenue. Las Vegas Police said the crash took place in the 3800 block of South Jones Boulevard, around 2:09 p.m. According to reports, the driver of a southbound black Chevrolet Cruz was speeding, approaching Katie Avenue. For reasons unknown, the Chevy then struck a northbound black Hyundai Sonata.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Deadly motorcycle collision in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— On Saturday at approximately 6:17 p.m., a motorcycle versus vehicle crash resulted in the death of the motorcyclist. This incident took place on Spring Mountain Road, east of Red Rock Street. According to a police report, the motorcyclist was traveling east of Spring Mountain, when the driver of a BMW was exiting […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Rider Injured in Moped Crash on Decatur Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

52-Year-Old Man Hospitalized after Moped Accident on Carmen Boulevard. Around 7:58 a.m. the collision occurred at the intersection of Decatur and Carmen Boulevard. Furthermore, authorities said a moped rider who was going south on Decatur sped up in the marked bike lane. For reasons unknown, the moped rider passed through a red light at the intersection.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident
8 News Now

Driver hits 2 people sleeping on sidewalk, 1 killed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian died Mar. 11 following a traffic collision on Mar. 9 just before 2:30 a.m. on D. Street City Parkway Connector north of F. Street. According to police, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Wilson Avenue, which becomes D. Street City Parkway Connector, in the far right lane, and […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8 News Now

Police search for missing woman, 44, last seen in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 44-year-old woman last seen in Las Vegas. Belinda Link may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police say. Link has green eyes, blonde hair and is described as weighing 220 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
Ashish

5 Reasons to Live in Las Vegas

When you think of living in Las Vegas, do you think of the casinos, clubs, and resorts? Well, it's not just a great place to visit, it's a fantastic place to live. If you're planning on living in Las Vegas, you're already on the path to a life filled with excitement. Here are five reasons that will make the city win you over.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy