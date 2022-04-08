3 people hospitalized following a wreck in Las Vegas; impairment possibly a factor (Las Vegas, NV)

Three people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place at about 10:20 p.m. on South Decatur Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard. Authorities actively responded to the scene and, on arrival, took 3 people to the hospital. The extent of injuries sustained by the victims remains unknown at this time.

Impairment was possibly involved in this crash, according to officers. The intersection was closed down during the investigation and cleanup. The identities of the victims have not been released. No other information is available.

The wreck remains under review.

