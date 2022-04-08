ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow

 3 days ago

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow (nee Staub), age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with her family at her side or holding her close in their hearts, as she transitioned home. Bonnie was a fiercely beloved Wife, Mama, Gramcracker, Gigi and the center of her family’s universe. She...

WEAU-TV 13

BONNIE BAARLIE AND REGINA SCHMIDTKE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate two people for the Sunshine Award. The first is Bonnie Baarlie. Bonnie is a wonderful neighbor who has always been thoughtful, caring, and helpful. Bonnie is active in her church assisting with the community meals, plays organ, and shares her home for bible study. Bonnie makes beautiful wreaths, crafts, and brightens the lives of others with her handmade card ministry. Bonnie takes her sister-in-law to appointments, on trips, or fun social outings. She offers a place to stay to others when needed or transportation. Bonnie shares flower bouquets, grapes, cherries, apples, and wonderful garden vegetables in season. Bonnie is a great cook and often shares her yummy cookies or homemade breads. She truly is a ray of sunshine and brightens the lives of many.
SOCIETY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evelyn S. Altobelli

Evelyn S. Altobelli, age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 4, 2022. Evelyn Ann “Evy” was born in Chicago, Ill., on September 13, 1940, and was the only child of Peter and Marguerite (Thorpe) Sagos. She married John Altobelli, her loving husband of 52 years, on May 7, 1960. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

RoseAnn B. Leavens

RoseAnn B. Leavens (nee Rauscher) passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 80. She was loving mother of Dawn Traindl and John Leavens; proud grandmother of Kelsey (Nick) Dorst, Brandon, Jesse, Samantha Leavens. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services are being held....
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Winners of Jackson's Snowman or Whatever contest announced

JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department announced the winners of their third annual Snowman or Whatever competition on Friday. Sophie Olson from Jackson won the Most Votes category of the competition; Kinsley Faber from West Bend was selected by Jackson Police Chief Ryan Vossekuil as the winner of the Chief’s Choice category; Zoey and Mia Unti from Jackson were selected by the family of Jocelyn Hampel as the winners of the Jocelyn’s Choice category; Lily Junek from the Town of Jackson won the Friends of Jackson competition; and Landyn, Bricyn and Rowyn Doleschy won the Luck of the Draw category of the competition.
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County Rummage Sales

The Daily News, Weekend Post and GMToday.com, all resources of the Conley Media Network, are proud to once again host Washington County's city/village wide rummage sale ads and the official rummage location maps. This 2022 season we are excited to partner with: Slinger, Jackson, Hartford, Allenton/Addison and West Bend. You...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

