More fire weather Friday in Central Texas

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON .An approaching upper-level system coming from the northwest will strengthen north-northwest flow in the afternoon hours Monday. 20 ft winds will be 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon persisting through the early evening hours. Relative humidity will drop into the low teens across much of far west Texas and south-central New Mexico. Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to increased fire danger with the potential for erratic fire behavior. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, AND 112 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather zone 056. This includes Far West Texas, and the South- Central New Mexico lowlands. * WIND...Northwest winds 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located in far west Texas and the southern Otero county lowlands. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

OTERO COUNTY, NM ・ 29 DAYS AGO