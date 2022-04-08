ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Robert Y. 'Bob' Tsuzuki

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Y. 'Bob' Tsuzuki, age 94 years, longtime resident of Milwaukee, was called home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2022, at Compassionate Heights in West Bend with his daughter, Jennifer, by his side. He was born on March 15, 1928, on the island of Oahu, now...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda Ann Rockenbach

Linda Ann Rockenbach, 80, passed away at home on April 2, 2022. Linda was born to Joe and Joan Balog in Yonkers, New York, in September 1941. She migrated to Wisconsin with her military family, including her siblings Barbara and Jeff. Linda went to high school in Brookfield. In 1958,...
GENESEE DEPOT, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow

Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow (nee Staub), age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with her family at her side or holding her close in their hearts, as she transitioned home. Bonnie was a fiercely beloved Wife, Mama, Gramcracker, Gigi and the center of her family’s universe. She lived...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

David ‘Dave’ G. Nettesheim

David “Dave” G. Nettesheim, age 88, of Hartford passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger. Dave is the beloved husband of Rose Marie 'Rosie' (nee Rettler); loving dad of Sharon (Steve) Coan, Lori (Dale) Wade and the late Jeffrey (the late Sue) Nettesheim; proud grandpa of Taylor (Lauren) Coan, Kamryn Coan, Scott Nettesheim and Nicole Nettesheim. He was cherished brother of Esther (the late Stan) Sadowski, Jim (the late Mary) Nettesheim, John (Elaine) Nettesheim and the late Kenny Nettesheim, Mary Mayer and Bernadette Webster.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James T. Shepherd ‘Jim’ ‘Shep’

Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 2, 2022, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Catherine “Cathy” (Nimo) Shepherd for 40 years. Loving father of Timothy (Bobbie) Shepherd, James (Amanda) Shepherd and Christopher Shepherd. Proud papa of Joseph, Troy, Jack, James, Paige and Owen. Dear brother of Maureen (Terry) Pomasl, Mary Lee (Neil) Nettesheim, Charles Shepherd, Bobby (Jamie) Thurber, Paul (Mary) Shepherd, Terry (the late Randy) Wright, John (Judy) Shepherd, Lorie (Bill) Bartell, Patty (John) Morris, Joe (Mary) Shepherd, the late Margaret “Peggy” Shepherd (Dean Ganz), Tucker (Jill) Shepherd, Cathy (Ron) Hicks and the late Jane (the late Mike) Volkman. Jim will also be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda M. Birner

Linda M. Birner of Waukesha died unexpectedly Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the age of 58. She was born in Milwaukee on August 18, 1963, the daughter of Wayne and Joan (nee Kontos) Birner. Linda enjoyed going up north, gardening and playing cribbage. Being with her family was everything to her and she will always be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly and forever missed by her pride and joy, her son Nicholas Birner of Waukesha; her beloved mother, Joan Birner of Waukesha; her brothers, William (Cathleen) Birner of Waukesha and Jason Birner of Oconomowoc; and nieces and nephew, Lauren, Amy, Ryan, Kiya, and Jayden Birner. She is further survived by her best friend of 45 years, Beth Nelson; her cherished dog, Sienna; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sara L. Connor

Sarah L. Connor died peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Auburndale. Sarah lived most of her life in Waukesha in a neighborhood that she loved and nurtured. She will be remembered for her grit, wit and love of life.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Christine A. Tremaine

Christine A. Tremaine (nee Braatz) found peace on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband, Phil, of 51 years; her children Todd (Michelle) Tremaine and Trevor (Lisa) Tremaine; and her grandchildren Tanner, Jaden, and Erika. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Keiko Kastner

Keiko Kastner, 73, peacefully passed away on April 4, 2022, in Brookfield. She was predeceased by her parents, Shigeto and Masako Hiraga, and her beloved husband, John M. Kastner. She is survived by her children, John H. (Bonnie) Kastner, Tamae Kastner, Peter Kastner and her grandchildren, Paul and Rachel Kastner...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evelyn S. Altobelli

Evelyn S. Altobelli, age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 4, 2022. Evelyn Ann “Evy” was born in Chicago, Ill., on September 13, 1940, and was the only child of Peter and Marguerite (Thorpe) Sagos. She married John Altobelli, her loving husband of 52 years, on May 7, 1960. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Smoothie King opening in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Smoothie King appears to be coming to Waukesha at 1890 Meadow Lane. The store, located next to Jimmy John’s, has a variety of signs announcing they are now hiring. In addition, the business has signage for a drive-thru. According to the Smoothie King website, there are...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michael S. Boretsky

Mike, a longtime resident of Delafield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his mother, Maryellen Boretsky (nee Faken). Beloved fiance to Diane Koss. Papa Mike to Rachel and Kevin Turner, Jason and Alysha Morgan and Amy Morgan (Aaron Olszak) and Chandler (Alyssa Klug), Payton, Ashton, Jayden, Landon, Teegan, Rowan, and Cameron. Dear son to Stuart Boretsky, brother to Mark and Mell and uncle to Joey. Mike is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Mike will be remembered for his infectious laugh and love for the outdoors through hunting, fishing, ice fishing, boating and traveling. A favorite in the family was homemade Friday fish frys.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

RoseAnn B. Leavens

RoseAnn B. Leavens (nee Rauscher) passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 80. She was loving mother of Dawn Traindl and John Leavens; proud grandmother of Kelsey (Nick) Dorst, Brandon, Jesse, Samantha Leavens. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Private services are being held....
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

IL MITO Cafe has rescheduled soft opening for today

DELAFIELD — Local Chef Michael Feker is opening his new restaurant IL MITO Cafe in the Lake Country area today after unforeseen circumstances caused a delay on Wednesday. Feker first opened the IL MITO restaurant in Los Angeles in 1990, later moving it to Walker’s Point in Milwaukee, before settling IL MITO Trattoria e Enoteca at 6913 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa. Now, a second location is opening in the Lake Country area at 515 W. Wells St., Delafield. The Delafield location is open Monday- Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg veteran receives new Ford F-150

CHANTILLY, Va - Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented veterans Patrick ‘“PJ” Glavey and Adam Hartswick with a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program. The donations occurred at the Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence. Glavey, a 1st U.S. Marines...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County Rummage Sales

The Daily News, Weekend Post and GMToday.com, all resources of the Conley Media Network, are proud to once again host Washington County's city/village wide rummage sale ads and the official rummage location maps. This 2022 season we are excited to partner with: Slinger, Jackson, Hartford, Allenton/Addison and West Bend. You...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

