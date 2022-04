After an opening night that saw an incredibly impressive car count, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will roar to life once again for two-days of racing action. Friday, April 15th will feature Legends and Bandoleros testing their skills around the tight quarter-mile. Then on Saturday, April 16th Legends and Bandoleros will return to the quarter-mile accompanied by Super Trucks and Pro Late Models around the five-eights mile.

