WATCH: Local organization gives prom dresses away for free

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for prom attire before the big night?

Memphis Police is giving away prom dresses and suits Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The giveaway is happening at the Hollywood Community Center, 1560 Hollywood Street.

The giveaway is for young students who need help with a prom outfit, MPD said.

Citizens in the community donated items for the event.

prom giveaway (MPD)

