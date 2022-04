If your retirement savings in your 30s were a Britney Spears song (just go with us on this one), it would be “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.” Maybe you’ve paid off your student loans, but you’re still renting while you daydream about homeownership and save for a down payment. Or you’re spending hundreds a week on childcare but haven’t gotten around to opening an account for college savings just yet. While your salary may have seen a bump since you were in your 20s, there are likely even more expensive things vying for a piece of your paycheck—so it’s easy for 30-somethings to neglect their retirement savings.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 26 DAYS AGO