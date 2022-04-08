ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Four found dead after Mississippi deputies arrive to hear last gunshot in what is believed to be murder-suicide

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FoJP_0f3HEo8H00

Four people are dead in what officials believe to be a murder-suicide in Jackson County Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the report of a shooting at a home on Oak View Circle in the Latimer Community shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Local news sources report that upon arriving at the scene deputies heard what they believed to be a gunshot of the suspect taking his own life.

Deputies found four deceased bodies inside the house — two men and two women.

Officials believe that the suspected shooter was the ex-husband of one of the female victims and the relative of the other woman. Officials are still trying to determine the realtionship of the other male found dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4mho_0f3HEo8H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge6re_0f3HEo8H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ibsqm_0f3HEo8H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ei6EB_0f3HEo8H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JWdR_0f3HEo8H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9Rxo_0f3HEo8H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRidD_0f3HEo8H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwWyG_0f3HEo8H00

Comments / 4

Ellia Simmons
3d ago

Terrible there's no situation that so bad that it can't be FIX...THE DEVIL IS WALKING TO AND FRO IN THE EARTH...but Jesus came( any situation) so that we might have life more abundantly

Reply
11
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi mother arrested, accused of aiding son, two other teens in deadly shooting

A Mississippi mother has been arrested and accused of aiding her teenage son and two other teenagers in the murder of another teen at a rural Mississippi apartment complex. Ackerman police say that Jessica McDonald transported her son, Cordarius Brown, 16, Muleyah Yeates, 16, and Detravion Ball, 14, to and from the scene of a March 27 fatal shooting at Millwood Apartments in Ackerman.
ACKERMAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for Mississippi woman reported missing in March. Friends say they haven’t seen or heard from her in months.

Police are looking for a Mississippi woman who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago, but not seen or heard from for several months. Sarah Lindsey Rozniewski, 31, who also goes by the name Sarah Cooper, was reported missing in Biloxi by a friend on March 21. Family and friends say they have not seen or heard from Rozniewski in months.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Jackson County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, MS
WSAV News 3

50-year-old man found in bed with 7-year-old girl

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 50-year-old Ladson, South Carolina man was arrested Sunday after his wife reportedly found him in bed with a 7-year-old girl. Anthony Furman is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to authorities, Furman’s wife said she found her husband in the bed with the young girl with […]
LADSON, SC
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Suicide#Shooting#After 7#News Sources
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kansas City Star

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy