Four found dead after Mississippi deputies arrive to hear last gunshot in what is believed to be murder-suicide

Four people are dead in what officials believe to be a murder-suicide in Jackson County Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the report of a shooting at a home on Oak View Circle in the Latimer Community shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Local news sources report that upon arriving at the scene deputies heard what they believed to be a gunshot of the suspect taking his own life.

Deputies found four deceased bodies inside the house — two men and two women.

Officials believe that the suspected shooter was the ex-husband of one of the female victims and the relative of the other woman. Officials are still trying to determine the realtionship of the other male found dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

AROUND THE WEB