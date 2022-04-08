ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, NY
State
New York State
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Delaware River#Harvard#Extreme Weather#Fishs Eddy Minor
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 18 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Carter, Custer and Fallon. * WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility below a quarter of a mile. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday and Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Tusas Mountains Including Chama by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Tusas Mountains Including Chama HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Tusas Mountains Including Chama. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT /3 PM MDT/ TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT /3 PM MDT/ Tuesday to 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ATOKA COUNTY At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Stanley to 6 miles northeast of Daisy, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Daisy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ATOKA COUNTY At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Stanley to 6 miles northeast of Daisy, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Daisy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeastern Nye County, South Central Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; White Pine County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County, White Pine County, South Central Elko County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of blowing snow and or blowing dust are likely during this event, which may result in reduced visibilities at times.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Crowley County, Eastern Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Crowley, Otero, eastern Las Animas, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have subsided below advisory criteria and will continue to subside overnight. Therefore, the advisory has been allowed to expire.
ELKO COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy