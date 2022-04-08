Flood Warning issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 18 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Carter, Custer and Fallon. * WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility below a quarter of a mile. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday and Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.

CARTER COUNTY, MT ・ 53 MINUTES AGO