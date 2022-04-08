ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoFi Technologies Could Bounce Back Today: Here's Why

By Craig Jones
 3 days ago
Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI tanked more than 7% in Thursday’s extended trading, after management cut guidance in response to the Biden administration’s decision to extend the pause on student-loan payments till August.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said the stock traded around two times the average daily volumes on Thursday.

“The bulls won the day,” with calls outpacing puts by around 2:1, he added.

There were buyers of 24,000 of the April 8 weekly 8-strike calls at an average price of 18 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. These buyers are betting that the stock will “rebound above that $8 strike price” by Friday’s close, he added.

Why Celsion Stock Is Surging Today

Celsion Corp CLSN shares are trading higher Tuesday as traders circulate a Zacks Small-Cap Research note with a $37 valuation target on the stock. Zacks analyst David Bautz highlighted the business update Celsion provided at the end of March. The company announced that following a pre-planned interim safety review of patients in the Phase 1/2 OVATION 2 study of GEN-1 in advanced stage ovarian cancer, the data safety monitoring board unanimously recommended that patients continue to be treated in the study.
Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
Why Origin Agritech Stock Is Surging

Origin Agritech Ltd (NASDAQ: SEED) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it signed purchase agreements to sell two feedstock companies 50,000 metric tons of its corn for RMB150 million ($23.58 million). Origin said after giving samples of its corn to potential feedstock customers for nutritional content validation,...
Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Where Will Tesla Stock Be In 2030? Analyst Weighs In

An analyst says Tesla is on track to capture 20% of the auto market. He estimates the total 2030 revenue will likely come in at $1 trillion. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares barely budged despite all the hype surrounding the Cyber Rodeo event held this week. All the same, one analyst is confident that the stock will hit top gear and keep rising over the next decade.
Here's Why C3.Ai And Palantir Technologies Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including C3.Ai Inc (NYSE:AI) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), are trading lower amid a rise in US Treasury yields. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the...
Should High-Growth Investors Run For The Exits Amid Today's Bounce? Why This Investor Sold Out Of Affirm Stock

High-growth stocks with little to no earnings have been punished over the last several months amid rising inflation concerns. Although many of the unprofitable growth names are bouncing back Friday, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello warned that investors should remain cautious. "Affirm certainly falls into that category," Vingiello said...
Here's Why Apple And Microsoft Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), are trading higher as stocks rebound following Monday weakness after softer-than-expected US inflation data. A drop in yields has also helped lift the sector, though investors will await Wednesday’s Fed decision. Apple...
