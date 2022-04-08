ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CNBC's Final Trades: Booking Holdings, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin And This Gold Stock

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGkFZ_0f3HDsNk00

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said she really liked Booking Holdings Inc BKNG as it’s a “beneficiary here not only of travel but also of dining related activity of OpenTable.”

She added that the company had reinstituted share buybacks. Booking Holdings is “poised to benefit in the environment that we see going forward.”

Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr named Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX as his final trade. “Washington DC spending more money on defense. Raytheon is going to benefit,” he said.

Check out other defense stocks making moves in the premarket.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT. “Pay close attention to stocks that are within 3% of all-time highs,” he recommended.

Pete Najarian named Kinross Gold Corporation KGC as his final trade, saying he loved gold stocks.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
TENNIS
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Cnbc#Sand Hill Global Advisors#Booking Holdings Inc Bkng#Opentable#Farr#Miller Washington
Motley Fool

Want to Turn $5,000 Into $20,000? Buy These Stocks and Hold for 10 Years

Airbnb is enjoying several growth catalysts, and growth is skyrocketing. This top restaurant stock offers a tasty dividend yield and solid growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: AT&T, Nvidia, Sailpoint Technologies and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday:. AT&T — Shares of AT&T jumped more than 7% after the telecom giant announced that it closed its transaction with Discovery to spin off its WarnerMedia business. The combined company is called Warner Bros. Discovery. It began trading on the Nasdaq on Monday under the new ticker symbol WBD. JPMorgan also assigned an overweight rating to AT&T.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy