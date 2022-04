The career of Dan White has been an exercise in maximalist magic. The 40-year-old cut his teeth playing various supporting roles to David Blaine and David Copperfield. He’s not a dinner theater performer, but he did help create a card trick for a dessert at Eleven Madison Park. He’s not a musical magician, but he was a creative consultant on Kanye West’s Yeezus tour. Instead of appearing on whatever talk show will have him, he became a favorite of Jimmy Fallon, notching 12 guest spots on The Tonight Show. Even in his own show, The Magician at the NoMad Hotel which began in 2015, he opted for grandiosity: the lighting design was inspired by the historic Lobmeyr crystal chandeliers that rise at the beginning of every performance at the Metropolitan Opera.

