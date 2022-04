Local students are getting a free education on how to manage their money. Bank of Idaho is making that possible by providing over 640 students and teachers at eight schools in four Idaho counties free access to Banzai. These counties include Bannock, Bonneville, Fremont and Jefferson. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalizable coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.

IDAHO STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO