Copake, NY

NY 344 in Copake closed because of downed tree

By Michael O'Brien
 3 days ago

Update: The roadway has reopened

COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NY 344 in Copake is closed going both directions at Miles Road. The lanes are closed because of a tree down.

Road closures in Capital Region from flooding

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

