NY 344 in Copake closed because of downed tree
Update: The roadway has reopened
COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NY 344 in Copake is closed going both directions at Miles Road. The lanes are closed because of a tree down.Road closures in Capital Region from flooding
If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
