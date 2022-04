BALTIMORE (WJZ) —A 24-year-old son shot his 40-year-old father in the parking lot of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center on Wednesday, according to authorities. Kintrell Todd McEachern Jr. and Kintrell Todd McEachern Sr. got into a dispute prior to the shooting. That’s when the younger McEachern shot his father in the torso multiple times and once in the head, Anne Arundel County Police said. He then fled to a wooded area in Baltimore County and shot himself, according to authorities. Police say their names were Kintrell Todd McEachern Sr & Kintrell Todd McEachern Jr. Next of Kin have been notified. — Kelsey Kushner...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 26 DAYS AGO