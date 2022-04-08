ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Schools in India's tech hub Bengaluru receive bomb threats

By Chandini Monnappa
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BENGALURU, April 8 (Reuters) - Six schools in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru received bomb threats on Friday, police said, with officers conducting searches of premises across the city.

"Six schools received a bomb threat, searches are underway and almost complete and nothing has been found so far," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told Reuters.

Neev Academy, an international school in the east of the city, said in a message to parents that the threat had been sent by email, with the school evacuated while a bomb squad conducted searches.

"We request you to stay calm, as the situation is under control and there is no need to panic," the message, seen by Reuters, said.

Bengaluru is known as India's Silicon Valley and is home to multinational firms including Amazon, Alphabet's Google and Infosys.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Why is Airbnb setting up a tech hub in Bengaluru? We have the details

Online marketplace for lodging and tourism activities Airbnb has announced fresh investment in India for a new technology hub in Bengaluru with an aim of creating local, skilled jobs. To start with, it hopes to create jobs for 'a few hundred people', and it would be expanded in the future.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Locked down Shanghai residents not allowed to leave their homes even to get food seen screaming from their balconies

Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Infosys#Indian#Neev Academy#Alphabet
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
POLITICS
Reuters

Bitcoin falls 5.3% to $39,881

April 11 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 5.3% to $39,881.02 at on Monday, down $2,231.58 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 17.3% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 6.58 %...
MARKETS
Reuters

Philippine fintech Voyager raises $210 million, gains 'unicorn' status

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine technology company Voyager Innovations said on Tuesday it has raised $210 million in its latest funding round, allowing the firm to achieve “unicorn status” given its $1.4 billion valuation. SIG Venture Capital, the Asian venture capital arm of SIG, Singapore-based global investor EDBI, and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Reuters

Egypt’s GASC seeks European wheat in international tender

CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt’s state grains buyer set a limited tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from only European import origins included in its tender book. The General Authority for Supply Commodities said that the deadline for offers is April 13 and that suppliers could submit...
WORLD
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China nudges listed firms, investors to buy stocks to stabilize market

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China is encouraging long-term investors to buy more equities and major shareholders of listed firms to increase their holdings when stocks slump, in a bid to stabilize a stock market rocked by a worsening COVID-19 outbreak. The government will also facilitate corporate financing in COVID-hit areas...
ECONOMY
AFP

Pregnancy trap for workers in controversial Japan scheme

When Vanessa, a worker with Japan's "technical intern" programme, told her supervisors she was pregnant, she says they first suggested an abortion and then pressured her to quit. "Having an abortion is a mother's choice, not someone else's," she told AFP.  When she refused to have an abortion, her supervisors forced her to quit.
CHINA
Reuters

Taiwan premier calls for speedy passage of chip protection laws

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s premier has called for the swift passage of revisions to laws mandating tougher punishments to prevent China from stealing its chip technology, saying the threat from the “red supply chain” needed an effective deterrence. In February, Taiwan’s Cabinet proposed toughening the rules, amid...
CHINA
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Thai baht lead losses among subdued Asian FX

April 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 125.380 125.35 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.365 1.3648 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.168 29.05 -0.40 Korean won 1237.800 1233.1 -0.38 Baht 33.650 33.57 -0.24 Peso 52.220 52.1 -0.23 Rupiah 14360.000 14365 +0.03 Rupee 75.950 75.95 0.00 Ringgit 4.235 4.229 -0.14 Yuan 6.373 6.3695 -0.05 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 125.380 115.08 -8.22 Sing dlr 1.365 1.3490 -1.20 Taiwan dlr 29.168 27.676 -5.12 Korean won 1237.800 1188.60 -3.97 Baht 33.650 33.39 -0.77 Peso 52.220 50.99 -2.36 Rupiah 14360.000 14250 -0.77 Rupee 75.950 74.33 -2.13 Ringgit 4.235 4.1640 -1.68 Yuan 6.373 6.3550 -0.28 (Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

Pendal says Perpetual's offer significantly undervalues investment manager

April 12 (Reuters) - Pendal Group Ltd (PDL.AX) said on Tuesday the A$2.40 billion ($1.78 billion) non-binding takeover offer from asset manager Perpetual Ltd (PPT.AX) "significantly undervalued" the Australian investment manager. The A$6.23 per share offer for Pendal, a former unit of Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX), was first disclosed on...
MARKETS
Reuters

Australian shares slip as weak commodities weigh

April 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Tuesday, as investors tracked cues from a weak overnight session on Wall Street, while a drop in commodity prices also pulled down the resource-heavy bourse. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.42% at 7,453.7 points, as of 0105 GMT. Energy stocks fell...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Delivery app Rappi begins accepting cryptocurrency in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - Colombian delivery app Rappi, which offers on-demand deliveries of food and other goods across Latin America, said on Monday it has launched a cryptocurrency payment pilot program in Mexico. Rappi teamed with cryptocurrency platforms Bitpay and Bitso to back the new service, which will...
INTERNET
Reuters

Meta to start testing money-making tools for its metaverse

(Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms is beginning to test commerce tools for selling digital assets within its virtual reality social platform Horizon Worlds, a key piece of its plan to build out the metaverse, it said in a statement on Monday. The tools will be available initially to select...
INTERNET
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy