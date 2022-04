MASON CITY — The Iowa Supreme Court has agreed to review the case of a Mason City man convicted of second-degree murder. James Farnsworth was convicted in 2013 of second-degree murder in the death of Ian Decker. Decker was involved for a number of years in a relationship with Victoria Miller, with Miller later being in a relationship with Farnsworth. On the night of the murder, Farnsworth allegedly slapped Miller while the two were drinking at a downtown bar, with Decker and Farnsworth later getting into an altercation outside an apartment building. Farnsworth claimed he was acting in self-defense.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 25 DAYS AGO