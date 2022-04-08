ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cool Temperatures And Winds As Fire Danger Continues

By Lacey Swope
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0jM_0f3HCjn400

Cool and breezy again for Friday!

Fire danger is still high with winds gusting 30-40 mph.

On Friday night, a light freeze is possible across the north.

Metro lows will be in the lower and mid 30s as well.

For Saturday, south winds return and this will warm us up!

Sunday will be warm to hot, with upper 80s and 90s across the state!

Storm chances go up late Sunday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leTuI_0f3HCjn400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODRTA_0f3HCjn400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOIaC_0f3HCjn400

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana

Breezy westerly winds, temperatures remain comfortable

High pressure returns today and Friday with highs in the 50s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting to 20 mph. Temperatures will return to the 60s and 70s this weekend. A southwest flow will could produce isolated showers/storms late Sunday. Brief moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds would be the main impact from any thunderstorms that develop.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warm Weekend & Wind Brings Fire Danger For Some

First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – Above normal spring temperatures will rule the weather this weekend. Today, daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s for the metro area. In the mountains, daytime highs will reach the 40s and 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine with dry conditions statewide. Very low humidity combined with gusty winds today have prompted a Red Flag Warning from noon through 8 p.m. for Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties. (credit: CBS) Overnight, conditions will be mild with temperatures in the 40s for the Denver metro area. We are in store for even warmer...
DENVER, CO
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driving winds, snow, cause dangerous driving

HUDSON VALLEY – Strong winds downed trees and brought down power lines as a late winter storm raced through the region on Saturday. The driving winds brought the snow down sideways at times. Over 3,000 customers of Orange and Rockland Utilities alone lost power due to the storm. There...
HUDSON, NY
KTUL

Cool weather to continue across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Our Wednesday will continue to be on the cool side across the area. The potent upper system that has brought the severe weather to the southern US is very slow to move east. We will continue the next couple of days with considerable cloudiness and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Spring Arrives In Maryland: Sun And Cool Temperatures Expected

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and sunny Saturday was briefly interrupted by some passing showers and thunder across parts of Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil Counties. The showers swept through the area between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.  Parts of the city in the south remained rain-free. Now that a front is crossing the region, cooler and drier air will follow overnight and tomorrow. KLWX – Super-Res Reflectivity Tilt 1 9:30 PM EDT #mdwx #vawx. One lone shower over the city now!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/pTE4CKZaMJ — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) March 20, 2022 Highs on Saturday were in the mid-70s. But on Sunday, those temperatures will dip to near 60 degrees, which is still over 4 degrees above normal.  The sun and some clouds will return at the start of spring 2022.  On Monday, sunshine will warm up temperatures to the low 70s again for a perfect full day of spring. By mid-week, there will be a cooldown and some rain will move back on Wednesday. That weather will likely continue on Thursday.  Either way, it’s going to be spring and warmer days are ahead
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

High Wind Topples Trees, Power Lines Along Peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Gusty winds were causing problems across the Bay Area Monday afternoon with downed trees and power lines along the Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 9 p.m. for the greater San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast, with the region seeing wind gusts of 30 to 50 miles an hour. In Palo Alto, a large tree fell and hit two cars at around 3 p.m. on the corner of Emerson St. and Homer Ave. across from a Whole Foods market. Damaged cars next to a toppled tree at Emerson St. and Homer Ave. in...
PALO ALTO, CA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy