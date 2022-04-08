Cool Temperatures And Winds As Fire Danger Continues

Cool and breezy again for Friday!

Fire danger is still high with winds gusting 30-40 mph.

On Friday night, a light freeze is possible across the north.

Metro lows will be in the lower and mid 30s as well.

For Saturday, south winds return and this will warm us up!

Sunday will be warm to hot, with upper 80s and 90s across the state!

Storm chances go up late Sunday evening.