Novogratz remains bullish in his stance on Bitcoin. He reiterated his earlier claims that Bitcoin will reach $500,000 in 5 years, and then go up to $1 million. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has predicted that Bitcoin will go to the moon according to Bloomberg. He made this note while speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami. The conference, which kicked off on Wednesday, is an expression of Miami’s partiality towards the digital assets economy.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO