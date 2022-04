This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The days of filing a tax return with pen and paper are long gone -- the complexity of the modern US tax code makes using tax software or hiring a tax professional a must for most people. However, the most common mistakes that Americans make when filing taxes are far easier to address than items like the home office deduction or overpayment of child tax credit.

INCOME TAX ・ 24 DAYS AGO