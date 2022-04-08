Cold & Windy Start To Weekend Before Big Warm-Up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We started off the morning with single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills and even some sunshine. Snow showers that some areas north got that brought a quick inch and reduced visibility are wrapping up. Tomorrow will be a nice day to play in the snow before it all melts with several inches still on the ground. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos We still have wind gusts around 25 mph through this evening before diminishing overnight with lows near freezing and partly cloudy. High pressure builds in for the start of the workweek and we make it to the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday we may get a sprinkle or two but nothing significant. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be even better with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s for St. Patrick’s Day! It’ll be nice to go out and celebrate if you didn’t want to brave the cold this past weekend. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center The next chance for precipitation doesn’t arrive until late Friday and through Saturday. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO