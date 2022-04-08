ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cold & Windy Start To Weekend Before Big Warm-Up

By Nick Bender
KMBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered areas of light snow showers will last through 10 a.m. with wind chills in the 20s and 30s this morning. Cloudy and windy...

www.kmbc.com

