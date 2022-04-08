Accident on Cuatro Vientos causing road closures

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that I-55 S to I-12 W closed due to an over tuned 18 wheeler. Hammond Fire Department successfully extricated the driver of the 18 wheeler. An initial assessment shows the driver has sustained only minor injuries. Acadian Ambulance, Hammond Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, and the...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson police officers are on the scene at the intersection of County Line Road and I-55 Frontage Road where an 18-wheeler was overturned. The area is currently blocked and there are temporary road closures until the scene is clear. It is unclear what caused the...
ODESSA, Texas — A deadly crash shut down part of Faudree Road for hours last Saturday. It's not uncommon for police to do, but closing that road meant cutting off all access to the neighborhood of Parks Bell Ranch. NewsWest 9 spoke to Alan Armesto, who resides in near...
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying and locating three suspects they say robbed several people at a South Side gas station Sunday. The robbery happened around midnight in the parking lot of a Quiktrip gas station located in the 9600 block of South Zarzamora Street.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also […]
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a woman earlier this month after they said she was drunk behind the wheel. Felicya Gomez, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under the Age of 15. According to an arrest affidavit, around 7:45 a.m. on April 1, officers were dispatched to […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said an argument turned physical late last month. Fernando Fernandez, 45, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on March 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 900 block of West University […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning. Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash. A close friend […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel. According […]
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A big plume of black smoke could be seen on I-10 in west El Paso early Thursday morning. A car went up in flames near I-10 west and Resler Drive shortly before 7 a.m. The fire fully engulfed the hood of the vehicle. El Paso fire crews were on the scene […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man because she suspected him of burglarizing her home. Alexandra Arenivas has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony. According to an affidavit, around 9:40 p.m. on March 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Merkel police officer has been placed on leave for a shooting incident after a chase Tuesday night. Merkel Police Chief Phillip Conklin says the officer was assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tye Police Department with a vehicle pursuit the entered […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his girlfriend earlier this week. Edmundo Cobos III, 20, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation. According to an arrest affidavit, around 8:15 p.m. on April 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 5000 block […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have identified the man they arrested after shots were fired at a McDonald’s. Oscar Vladermir Padilla-Becerra, 44 was arrested on Wednesday on charges of deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say reports were made about shots fired at a McDonald’s on the 2000 block of South Business […]
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week, the Midland Police Department arrested a woman accused of drinking and driving and evading arrest. Enriqueta Cathy LaBombard, 52, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Evading in a Motor Vehicle. According to an arrest affidavit, shortly after 10:00 p.m. on March 15, an officer with MPD was […]
