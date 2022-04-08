ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Adopt a dog, teach new tricks: Here’s a quick tip

By Tony Mirones
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zf5kD_0f3H7N8Q00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The phrase “teaching an old dog new tricks” has a place in your home. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center works to help the behaviors of the dogs under their care.

When you adopt a dog like “Craig” who is featured in the video on this page, you can teach him all the tricks you want. This 4 1/2-year-old mixed breed weighs in at a sturdy 60 pounds and loves to be rewarded for obeying commands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150x3C_0f3H7N8Q00

CRAIG

Date In Shelter: 11/7/2021
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Age: 4 Years 4 Months (approx)
Weight: 60.4 Ibs
Size: Large
Primary Color: Black
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Neutered Male

As of this writing, “Craig” knows how to shake hands, sit, spin, and lie down. He’s the type of guy who wants all of the attention from his family and wants to be loved.

Brutus Buckeye fixed after car accident breaks legs

Craig is available for adoption for $18 — the price of the Franklin County dog license. Once a dog has spent more than 14 days at the shelter, you can walk away with your forever friend for that price.

Train your dog to sit

Always have tasty treats available to reinforce the behavior you are trying to teach. To teach your new friend how to sit, hold a treat in your hand and slowly move your hand over your dog’s head towards his rear end.

The second the dog’s bottom touches the floor, give the treat to your dog and tell them “good boy” in a happy or cheerful voice.

Ohio’s most popular burrito spot according to Google is in central Ohio

After a period of time, vary the duration of when you deliver the treat. This teaches the dog that you may want them to sit for different periods of time. Finally, once your ole fella understands what you need him to accomplish, you can begin working on distance by taking a step back from him.

You can learn more tips and tricks during the FCDS “ Tips and Tricks Tuesday .”

Promotions to consider

  • MUTT Madness: all dogs and puppies six months and older are adoptable for $40.
  • Pet FBI Ohio to offer FREE microchips to all reclaimed dogs during the month of April.

Recently Adopted Dogs

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFF7q_0f3H7N8Q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKax0_0f3H7N8Q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LE8jR_0f3H7N8Q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvRTh_0f3H7N8Q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpLsE_0f3H7N8Q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7t43_0f3H7N8Q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiRsb_0f3H7N8Q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Qg6q_0f3H7N8Q00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing Nelsonville man found in Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a Nelsonville man who went missing in January was found in the Hocking River last week. After kayakers noticed a body in the Hocking River on Wednesday, March 30, the Athens County Coroner identified him as Derek Johnson, 39, who was reported missing on January 25, according to […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Franklin County, OH
Pets & Animals
Franklin County, OH
Lifestyle
AM 1390 KRFO

Don’t Let Strangers Take a Picture of Your Dog. Here’s Why

Dogs need to go out for walks pretty much on a daily basis, right? And now, as it starts to warm up again, there will be more and more people out walking, running and walking their dogs. When you run into another dog lover, many times they want to pet your dog, comment on the "cuteness" and in some cases, ask if they can take a picture of your cute dog.
PETS
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

LILLY – Lilly is a 1-year-old housebroken female pit bull mix. She is great on a leash, knows how to sit on command and gets along great with other dogs and kids. She would prefer to be in an active home with a fenced-in yard. FOXY – Foxy is...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
KISS 104.1

Here’s the Trick if Your Dog Got Sprayed by a Skunk (Don’t Use Water!)

Over the last few weeks, deep inhales have confirmed that skunks are back in action in the Hudson Valley. Sure, you have a chance of seeing these smelly striped fellas year 'round, but with their mating season kicking off recently, they are A-C-T-I-V-E. And when they're not busy knockin' paws or getting hit by cars, they may be getting ready to spray you or your pet. They're not jerks or anything, but their stinky defense mechanism can leave a lasting stench, especially if you don't know the proper way to clean up afterwards. The secret? Don't start with water.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#All Dogs#New Tricks#Sex#Fbi#Wcmh#Brutus Buckeye
purewow.com

9 Signs Your Dog Is Super Connected to You

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Google
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Storm

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.
WAUSAU, WI
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy