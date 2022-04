WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is looking for the person who shot a 65-year-old man Thursday morning. It happened at a home in the 1700 block of N. Spruce, near 17th and Grove. Officers responded to the call around 9 a.m. and found the victim. He was in serious condition. Police say […]

WICHITA, KS ・ 25 DAYS AGO