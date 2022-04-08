ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

A new technique to detect collisions between single atom-ion pairs

By feature
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum chemistry is the branch of chemistry that explores the applications of quantum mechanics to chemical systems. Studies in this field can help to better understand the behavior of pairs or groups of atoms in a quantum state as well as the chemical reactions resulting from their interactions. Many...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Astronomers detect galactic space laser

A powerful radio-wave laser, called a "megamaser", has been observed by the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa. The record-breaking find is the most distant megamaser of its kind ever detected, at about five billion light years from Earth. The light from the megamaser has traveled 58 thousand billion billion (58...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Has Directly Photographed Evidence of a Planet Forming in an Unconventional Way

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has directly photographed evidence of a Jupiter-like protoplanet forming through what researchers describe as an “intense and violent process.” This discovery supports a long-debated theory for how planets like Jupiter form, called “disk instability.”. The new world under construction is embedded in...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Nature Physics#Atom#Collisions#Quantum Chemistry#Duke University
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Signal Coming From Our Galaxy Could Be One of The Rarest Known Objects

A mysterious, repeating radio signal in the Milky Way that baffled astronomers could be an object so rare, only one other has ever been tentatively identified. According to a paper by astrophysicist Jonathan Katz of Washington University at St. Louis, uploaded to preprint server arXiv, and yet to be peer-reviewed, the signal named GLEAM-X J162759.5−523504.3 could be a white dwarf radio pulsar.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists found the largest bacteria ever, and it’s the size of a fly

Biologists have discovered the largest bacterium ever, and you can see it with the naked eye. Researchers found the bacterium living in Caribbean mangroves. A single cell of its thread-like body, if you want to call it that, can grow up to 2 centimeters. That’s about as long as a peanut, and around 5,000 times bigger than any other microbes we’ve discovered so far.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Physicists created a microlaser emitting two circular beams

Scientists from the University of Warsaw, the Military University of Technology and the University of Southampton presented a new type of tunable microlaser emitting two beams. "These beams are polarized circularly and directed at different angles," says prof. Jacek Szczytko from the Faculty of Physics of the University of Warsaw. This achievement was obtained by creating the so-called persistent-spin helix on the surface of the microcavity. The results have been published in Physical Review Applied.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
TMZ.com

Mysterious 'Odd Radio Circles' Seen in Space

The mysteries of space are offering up a new phenomenon to the list ... astronomers have documented something called 'odd radio circles' ... and there's lots of head-scratching going on. These ORCs were first discovered by astronomers in 2020, using the Australian SKA Pathfinder telescope ... operated by Australia's national...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers discover vulnerability of a dangerous hospital pathogen

Each year, more than 670,000 people in Europe fall ill through pathogenic bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and 33,000 die of the diseases they cause. In 2017, the WHO named antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest threats to health worldwide. Especially feared are pathogens that are resistant to several antibiotics. Among them, Acinetobacter baumannii stands out; it's a bacterium with an extraordinarily pronounced ability to develop multi-resistance, and as a hospital superbug, dangerous above all for immunosuppressed patients. Acinetobacter baumannii is highly resilient because it can remain infectious for a long time even in a dry environment and thus endure on the keyboards of medical devices or on ward telephones and lamps. This property also helps the microbe to survive on dry human skin or in body fluids such as blood and urine, which contain relatively high concentrations of salts and other solutes.
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Scientists develop ‘magnetic slime robot’ to deploy inside human body

Scientists have developed a “magnetic slime robot” capable of traversing small spaces and clinging to solid objects which could be deployed inside the human body. In a study published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials last week, researchers described the slime as “magnetic miniature soft-bodied robots [that] allow non-invasive access to restricted spaces and provide ideal solutions for minimally invasive surgery, micromanipulation, and targeted drug delivery.”
ENGINEERING
Smithonian

Hubble Telescope Spots the Most Distant Star Ever Detected in Outer Space

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has spotted the most distant single star ever detected in outer space. The star—dubbed Earendel from an Anglo-Saxon word meaning rising light or morning star—lies 12.9 billion light-years from Earth and formed about 900 million years after the Big Bang. Earendel is 8.2 billion years older than the Earth and Sun and 12.1 billion years older than when the first animals appeared on the planet, reports Rafi Letzter for the Verge. Earendel was described in a paper published this week in Nature. The study shines light on the youngest stars gleaming in the cosmos.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Invisible helium atoms provide exquisitely sensitive test of fundamental theory

Physicists at the Australian National University have developed the most sensitive method ever for measuring the potential energy of an atom (within a hundredth of a decillionth of a joule—or 10-35 joule), and used it to validate one of the most tested theories in physics—quantum electrodynamics (QED). The...
PHYSICS
The Independent

Scientists spot incredible explosion in Cartwheel galaxy 500 million light-years away

Scientists have spotted an astonishing event happening in the Cartwheel galaxy, 500 million light-years away from Earth.The galaxy lies in the constellation Sculptor and was once a normal spiral galaxy, but a collision with a smaller companion star system gave it its signature appearance.But in the lower-left corner of the galaxy, astronomers spotted another interesting event: a supernova taking place right before their eyes.The event, called SN2021afdx, is a type II supernova, is a part of the last stage of a stars’ lifespan. The star can shine brighter than the entire host galaxy and be visible for months or even years.Supernovas take...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Physicists report on first programmable quantum sensor

Atomic clocks are the best sensors mankind has ever built. Today, they can be found in national standards institutes or satellites of navigation systems. Scientists all over the world are working to further optimize the precision of these clocks. Now, a research group led by Peter Zoller, a theorist from Innsbruck, Austria, has developed a new concept that can be used to operate sensors with even greater precision irrespective of which technical platform is used to make the sensor. "We answer the question of how precise a sensor can be with existing control capabilities, and give a recipe for how this can be achieved," explain Denis Vasilyev and Raphael Kaubrügger from Peter Zoller's group at the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information at the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Innsbruck.
SCIENCE
Vice

Government Scientists to Scan Great Pyramid With Cosmic Rays to Find Secrets

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The Great Pyramid of Giza is one of the world’s most iconic and cherished monuments. But though this ancient structure is instantly recognizable from the outside, its interior is still filled with mysteries, including newly-discovered hidden chambers that have likely remained unexplored since they were built 4,500 years ago.
U.S. POLITICS
Phys.org

New technique transplants mitochondria from one living cell to another

In a technological breakthrough, researchers at ETH Zurich have announced the development of a new technique that can transplant mitochondria—the tiny powerhouses of the cell—from one living cell to another with unparalleled efficiency. Just as the human body can be divided into different organs—such as the heart, lungs,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy