Museum volunteer workshop on April 21

By Email
magnoliareporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Arkansas Heritage Museum in Magnolia will conduct a Volunteer Workshop...

www.magnoliareporter.com

News Channel Nebraska

Johnson County Museum plans April 5 opening

TECUMSEH – The Johnson County Historical Society is planning to open for the season at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5. Sarah Williamson of the historical society she expects the momentum from the successful Smithsonian exhibit to carry into the 2022 season. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from...
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
WXII 12

High Point: Qubein Children's Museum to open in April

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The countdown is on to the grand opening of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children's Museum on April 30. The museum was originally set to open March 26, but was pushed back to April because of COVID-related challenges and fabrication delays, officials said. "After experiencing...
HIGH POINT, NC
The Telegraph

Elsah Museum photo exhibit opens April 1

ELSAH - The Village of Elsah Museum has announced the opening of the Village of Elsah Museum, 26 LaSalle St. for the 2022 season with its annual photography exhibit on Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. The purpose of the exhibit is to celebrate and foster an appreciation of the beauty and unique qualities of the Village. The exhibit theme is "Elsah Postcard." The judge was Erica Popp, an artist and photography teacher. She commented on the high quality of the submitted images. She felt that the winner gave a clear message encouraging winter visitors to come to Elsah and see the Eagles. The exhibit awards include the annual Village of Elsah purchase prize, four special recognitions and a youth prize.
ELSAH, IL
WOLF

Poconos spring cleanup set for April 23rd; volunteers needed

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — This year's bi-annual 'Pick Up the Poconos Spring Cleanup' is scheduled for April 23rd, the day after Earth Day. It will take place from 10:30 AM until 3:30 PM. They are looking for numerous volunteers throughout Monroe, Carbon, Wayne, and Pike counties to pick up trash and litter that has accumulated along area roadways in both the townships and boroughs.
STROUDSBURG, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

JFCS to host April 6 workshop for parents of teens with disabilities

As families navigate the teenage years, both parents and children may feel as if they have been thrust into uncharted territory. Parents of children developmental disabilities or other special needs face unique challenges as their kids make way from childhood to adulthood. The teen years are an especially important time as these families also must consider what kind of adult life their child might like for themselves. There are countless choices to make, and many parents simply do not know where to begin.
ADVOCACY
Power 95.9

Texarkana Twilight Tour and Maintenance Workshop April 2

There are dozens of historic cemeteries in Texarkana that date back to the city’s first years, the Texarkana Museum System is offering a hands-on Cemetery Maintenance Workshop and Living History Tour on April 2. The purpose of these workshops is to bring awareness to these historic burial grounds in...
TEXARKANA, AR
Mike Romano

Brooklyn Museum bringing back First Saturday in April

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brooklyn Museum is bringing back its long tradition of First Saturday, a free evening at the museum celebrating culture and community on the first Saturday of the month.
Bangor Daily News

Waldo County Extension Association offers rural living workshops in April

University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Waldo County Extension Association will offer four online weekly workshops with a rural living theme starting 9–11 a.m. on April 2. Additional dates are April 9, 16, and 23. “Rural Living Month” workshop topics include homestead livestock choices; working with children and...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Big Country News

'Avoiding Problems With Wildlife' Workshop set for April 19

OROFINO - The University of Idaho Extension in Clearwater County is offering a workshop called “Avoiding Problems with Wildlife”. Feeding birds and watching wildlife out our window can be an enjoyable pastime for many Idahoans. There are times however that some species of wildlife can get a little too comfortable in our backyards.
OROFINO, ID

