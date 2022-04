MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – There are no longer any counties where the spread of the COVID-19 virus is low as it had been in Forest and Menominee counties a week ago. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 16 counties saw a moderate spread of the virus over the last 14 days. The other 56 counties saw a high spread compared to 52 a week ago. The state reports a burden of 107 coronavirus cases for every 100,000 residents, which is a 22% increase from two weeks ago.

