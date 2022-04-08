ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Bail set for Omaha man accused of DUI in fatal car crash

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33VztE_0f3H5t0k00

On March 31, a fiery car crash killed two women in Gretna: Sara Zimmerman and Amanda Schook. The driver arrested after the crash is Zachary Paulison, who spent his 22nd birthday behind bars in the Sarpy County Jail Wednesday.

Paulison is charged with three counts of motor vehicle homicide for the deaths of Zimmerman, her unborn baby boy and Schook. Prosecutor Ryan Lindberg calls it the most "egregious factual scenario" that he can remember in "the level of intoxication, the speed, and the devastation that Mr. Paulson has wrought here on our community."

Zimmerman and Schook were both mothers of three. Zimmerman was a longtime employee of the Douglas County Correctional Center, which is why Paulison is being held in the Sarpy County Jail. Schook was a speech therapist.

"Mr. Paulison made a series of decisions that evening to drink, to drive drunk and to drive in an outrageous manner," Lindberg said.

A court document reveals Paulison drank that night at a bar called The Mark, then drove to Addy's Sports Bar and Grill. After several hours there, a bartender offered to call him a ride, but Paulison chose to drive himself.

Investigators say data from his car shows he drove over 100 miles per hour seconds before the collision at the intersection of 192nd and F Street.

"Law enforcement did obtain some information from acquaintances of Mr. Paulison that he had issues with drinking, issues with driving. Those were things they tried to address with him to no avail," Lindberg said.

After listening to attorneys, the Judge decided a high bail and sobriety program would be necessary for Paulison.

His bail is set at $1 million. In order to be released, he'll have to post 10% of that. Other conditions of his bond include a sobriety program and pre-trial release.

The preliminary hearing is set for June 1. Paulison could face 43 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Police release identity of motorcyclist in fatal crash on N. Marksheffel Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the identity of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on N. Marksheffel Road on March 15. According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Tamlin Rd. at Marksheffel Rd. when he tried making a northbound turn. After turning, the motorcycle drifted The post Police release identity of motorcyclist in fatal crash on N. Marksheffel Rd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
BOCANEWSNOW

DUI Charge For Boca Raton Woman, 70, Following Multi-Car Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Joyce Rosen is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge following a multi-car crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Rosen was involved in a three car crash on March 10th, on Powerline Ride near Canary Palm […] The article DUI Charge For Boca Raton Woman, 70, Following Multi-Car Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
WOWT

Case of woman who gave birth on Omaha sidewalk goes to district court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby on a city sidewalk is headed to district court. Trinity Shakespeare, 27, waived her preliminary hearing Friday. She’s charged with one count of felony child abuse. Court documents show that Shakespeare has had issues with drugs, alcohol,...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarpy County, NE
Gretna, NE
Crime & Safety
Douglas County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
City
Gretna, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Sarpy County, NE
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

23 convictions for Wichita drug ring run from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two dozen people have been convicted of being involved in a Wichita drug ring. Investigators say a man doing time for murder was the mastermind from his prison cell. This week, a federal jury convicted the final two defendants in the case. KSN first reported about the drug ring two […]
WICHITA, KS
WEHT/WTVW

Man identified in fatal crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 16 around 6:26 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rucker Road, says HCSO. HCSO says that upon arrival to the wreck, a semi-tractor trailer had stopped in the middle of the roadway and a truck was off in […]
HENDERSON, KY
WHO 13

Police: Woman shot in the face while at stoplight in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face late Monday night while stopped at a Des Moines intersection. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2nd Avenue and University Avenue, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. The woman was stopped at the light when someone […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Sports Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NebraskaTV

Two behind bars after Lincoln crash, standoff

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in jail after a crash and subsequent standoff involving two kids in Lincoln Sunday night. Elizabeth Moran, 28, was arrested for two counts of child abuse, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of a vehicle to assault a police officer, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, obstructing government operations and leaving the scene of a crash.
LINCOLN, NE
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man sentenced for bringing meth to Midwest

According to the release, law enforcement was able to set up controlled drug deals with Dickey in Sioux City around March and April 2021. Police seized more than one pound of meth, a liquid used to convert into meth, and $40,000 from Dickey. They alleged Dickey admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy