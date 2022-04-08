Bail set for Omaha man accused of DUI in fatal car crash

On March 31, a fiery car crash killed two women in Gretna: Sara Zimmerman and Amanda Schook. The driver arrested after the crash is Zachary Paulison, who spent his 22nd birthday behind bars in the Sarpy County Jail Wednesday.

Paulison is charged with three counts of motor vehicle homicide for the deaths of Zimmerman, her unborn baby boy and Schook. Prosecutor Ryan Lindberg calls it the most "egregious factual scenario" that he can remember in "the level of intoxication, the speed, and the devastation that Mr. Paulson has wrought here on our community."

Zimmerman and Schook were both mothers of three. Zimmerman was a longtime employee of the Douglas County Correctional Center, which is why Paulison is being held in the Sarpy County Jail. Schook was a speech therapist.

"Mr. Paulison made a series of decisions that evening to drink, to drive drunk and to drive in an outrageous manner," Lindberg said.

A court document reveals Paulison drank that night at a bar called The Mark, then drove to Addy's Sports Bar and Grill. After several hours there, a bartender offered to call him a ride, but Paulison chose to drive himself.

Investigators say data from his car shows he drove over 100 miles per hour seconds before the collision at the intersection of 192nd and F Street.

"Law enforcement did obtain some information from acquaintances of Mr. Paulison that he had issues with drinking, issues with driving. Those were things they tried to address with him to no avail," Lindberg said.

After listening to attorneys, the Judge decided a high bail and sobriety program would be necessary for Paulison.

His bail is set at $1 million. In order to be released, he'll have to post 10% of that. Other conditions of his bond include a sobriety program and pre-trial release.

The preliminary hearing is set for June 1. Paulison could face 43 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

