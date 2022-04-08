Joy The Baker Reveals Her Feelings About Fast Food Restaurants - Exclusive

Coca-Cola is such a classic that more than a decade ago, it abandoned using the word "classic" to describe its original cola product, per The New York Times, redundant as it was. Nevertheless, the soft drink behemoth has been on an "out with the old, in with the new" tear. In 2020, Coca-Cola announced it was phasing out 200 of its beverage brands – none true fan favorites (except, of course, among sparse fans within certain demographics, per Fast Company). Since then, it's been a long, sweet goodbye to Odwalla, Tab, and Feisty Cherry Diet Coke, among others. In the place of the erstwhile (or imminently so), brands, Coke has been rolling out some new beverages, the most innovative of which are being developed under the auspices of a tech-centric platform dubbed Coca-Cola Creations, per a February 22 Coca-Cola press release.

