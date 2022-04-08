Hermitage woman steals more than $37K from Gucci, Carter’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old woman was charged Thursday night after police said she stole merchandise from a Nashville children’s clothing retailer and a high-end retail store multiple times.

According to warrants, on February 22, Angela Simpson walked into the Gucci store located at 2126 Abbott Martin Road at The Mall at Green Hills and took three purses totaling $10,900. Then weeks later, on March 18 around 6:41 p.m., police said Simpson went back to the same Gucci store and took 11 purses valued at $21,580.

Angela Simpson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Hours before that, on March 18 at 4:10 p.m., the warrants said Simpson stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from Carter’s located at 8149 Sawyer Brown Road at One Bellevue Place. About two weeks later, officials say Simpson went back to the same Carter’s store and stole merchandise valued at about $3,000.

In each theft, police said Simpson passed all points of sale and walked out of the stores without paying. However, a witness was able to reportedly provide police with Simson’s vehicle VIN number.

Officers said they tracked down Simpson’s vehicle at her Hermitage home and identified her through video surveillance collected.

