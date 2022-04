The United States Senate’s vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act was the latest effort by Democrats to stand up for all Granite Staters’ reproductive rights. Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance in the Supreme Court while Republican legislators in New Hampshire and across the country continue to push their decades-long agenda of rolling back reproductive rights and ending access to abortion. Even though the Women’s Health Protection Act did not get enough votes in the Senate to become law, I am so thankful that Senator Hassan supported and advocated for this legislation.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 26 DAYS AGO