Golf

Tiger Woods says he's been 'basically freezing myself to death' with ice baths to make sure he can compete at the Masters

By Will Martin
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F83pp_0f3H3TKO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IweI_0f3H3TKO00
Tiger Woods in the opening round of the 2022 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

  • Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf for the first time since a car crash last February.
  • Playing at the Masters, Woods shot a one-under par 71 in his first tournament round in 14 months.
  • After the round Woods, who almost lost a leg in the crash, said he's been taking a lot of ice baths.

Tiger Woods sang the praises of the ice bath Thursday evening after completing the first round of the the Masters, his first competitive solo tournament since a horror car crash in February 2021.

Woods shot a competitive round of 71, one-under-par, to end the day in a nine-way tie for 10th position , four shots off the lead, a five-under-par 67 shot by South Korea's Im Sung-jae.

Ahead of the tournament speculation ran wild about whether Woods would be fit enough to compete at Augusta National, Georgia, at an event he has won five times.

It was where he won his first major in 1997, and made a stunning comeback win in 2019.

Woods confirmed just days before the tournament that he would play, and said he believed he could win a sixth green jacket in the process . His early form Thursday showed that he could well be right.

Speaking after his round, Woods was clear about the challenges he has faced in getting back to full fitness, telling reporters that he has been "freezing myself to death" in ice baths to make sure his injured leg was in a fit state to play on.

"No, it did not get easier. Put it that way," Woods said of his opening round, which was played in front of enormous galleries of Augusta patrons.

"I can swing a golf club. It's the walking that's not easy. It's difficult. As I've said, with all the hardware in my leg, it's going to be difficult for the rest of my life.

"That's just the way it is, but I'm able to do it. That's something I'm very lucky to be able to have this opportunity to play.

When asked how he was looking after his left leg, which almost had to be amputated after the crash, Woods replied: "Lots of treatments, lots of ice, lots of ice baths. Just basically freezing myself to death.

"That's just part of the deal. Getting all the swelling out as best we possibly can and getting it mobile, warmed up, activated and explosive for the next day."

Woods returns to the course at 1:41 p.m. ET Friday, playing alongside Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile's Joaquin Niemann.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 103

William
3d ago

Poor little fella 😳 probably uses imported ice 😵 should be sitting in jail after already having 2 DUI's previously and definitely should have gotten a third after he passed out at the wheel and wrecked 🤬

Reply(8)
29
one hand jack
3d ago

Looks like his Ben Hogan scheme is not working out. I like Tiger but he is a huge cry baby. Unlike Hogan his injuries were never close to life threatening. He was driving intoxicated unlike Hogan who threw himself over his wife to protect her. The only parallel between the two stories is that they both got preferential air transport after the accidents. Now at least we know Tiger will not win like Hogan did after the accident.

Reply(14)
18
Ruthann Brower
2d ago

I had a broken tibia and fibula 40 years ago. it still hurts. very tricky healing process. definitely know when it's a weather change and no high heels.GO TIGER YES YOU CAN.

Reply
6
Insider

Insider

355K+
Followers
25K+
Post
165M+
Views
