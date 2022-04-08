What to watch for in Clemson's spring game

The first 14 practices are in. The rosters are set.

The only thing left for Clemson to do this spring is show what it’s been working on Saturday in the annual Orange and White game. Assistant head coach Mike Reed will coach the Orange team while Kyle Richardson, normally the tight ends coach and passing-game coordinator, will serve as the head coach for the White in the game, which is slated for a 1 p.m. start at Memorial Stadium.

Here are five things to watch for in the game:

Quarterback play

There’s been plenty of talk about D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik this spring. Now the quarterbacks are set to compete against each other in front of a crowd for the first time.

Uiagalelei, the incumbent, and Klubnik, the Tigers’ latest five-star signee at the position, will quarterback the opposing offenses. First-year offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter made it clear earlier in the spring that title of QB1 is still Uiagelelei’s to lose, but if the rising junior doesn’t perform better than he did a season ago, Klubnik is waiting in the wings.

Uiagalelei’s struggles with accuracy, particularly in the short-to-intermediate passing game, were well-documented a season ago. Footwork has been the primary focus for him this spring to improve in that area , Streeter said. Meanwhile, Klubnik has spent the spring getting up to speed with the offense, which is being tweaked rather than overhauled under Streeter, who’s taking over play-calling duties from the departed Tony Elliott .

Will Uiagalelei strengthen his grip on the starting job? Or can Klubnik become a bigger part of that conversation heading into the summer and fall camp? Saturday may help answer those questions.

Passing concepts

Speaking of tweaks, Clemson’s passing game could use some after the Tigers’ normally explosive air attack dropped off drastically last season. Some of that had to do with Uiagalelei’s inconsistency and the unavailability of certain personnel, but receivers coach Tyler Grisham said the Tigers have changed up some of the concepts they used last season and implemented new ones under Richardson, a former high school who has a history of producing prolific numbers through the air .

Richardson said he, Streeter and Grisham have all worked together to simplify some things, including getting the ball to their most explosive athletes to operate in space. The Tigers have also tried to emphasize areas of the field they haven’t attacked as frequently in the past, and Richardson said he also wants to take advantage of what defenses are doing after the snap on any given pass play.

“Nowadays you can’t just line up, look to the sideline and go, ’All right, get me out of this bad play call’ or ‘the defense doesn’t match this play call,’” Richardson said. “Because as soon as you get a new play, the defense gets a new defense. And then you’re doing this number, and you run out of time to snap the football. So, for me, it’s like how can we take advantage of what the defense gives us post-snap and have it already built in to where if you’re in, I’m out and if you’re out, I’m in. Those are some things we’ve really worked hard to kind of look at our core concepts and go all right, does this work?”

Teams don’t typically show a ton in these spring games, and Clemson is also down a handful of receivers for the time being. But it’s worth watching how different (if at all) the passing game looks Saturday.

The back seven

Clemson knows what is has up front on defense, but there’s still plenty of competition at the second and third levels.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson, who moved over from the Sam/nickel spot at the beginning of the spring, will be repping at his new position on the weak side as the heir apparent to Baylon Spector. The middle linebacker spot is much more fluid with LaVonta Bentley, Keith McGuire and Jeremiah Trotter all vying to replace James Skalski there.

Barrett Carter figures to get most of the reps at Simpson’s old position, though safety Andrew Mukuba, who’s repped all over the secondary this spring, could also get some reps at nickel in certain packages. There are also starting positions to solidify at corner with Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich off to the NFL, but that likely won’t happen until the fall with a handful of scholarship players at the position (Sheridan Jones, Malcolm Greene, Jeadyn Lukus) currently unavailable.

That will leave many of the reps to Fred Davis, Nate Wiggins and Toriano Pride. At free safety, rising senior Jalyn Phillips has been steady by all accounts as the leading candidate to be Nolan Turner’s successor.

Young reps

With 20 scholarship players unavailable to play because of injuries and illness, Swinney said this may be the thinnest Clemson has been going through a spring in his 14 years as the head coach. That has also presented opportunities for players further down the depth chart.

Plenty of younger players and reserves will get a chance at significant reps Saturday. It’s been that way for most of the spring, but Swinney said wants to see those players take their practice performances and translate it over to a game-like environment.

Clemson isn’t likely to play the veteran players that are available all that much, particularly in the trenches. So Swinney said Saturday will be a prime opportunity for some of the backups along the offensive and defensive lines. He mentioned defensive tackles Payton Page and DeMonte Capehart among those who are set to see significant snaps.

At receiver, Brannon Spector will play his first game in more than a year in front of a crowd, something Swinney said he’s intrigued to watch. Spector, a rising junior, returned to the team this spring after missing all of last season with respiratory issues related to COVID-19 . With E.J. Williams (knee) out, Spector has gotten most of the first-team reps in the slot this spring.

Also keep an eye out for some of the youngsters in the secondary. Pride and safety Sherrod Covil, both true freshmen who enrolled early, have turned heads with their physicality and could be pushing for spots in the rotation at their respective positions.

‘One question mark’

B.T. Potter is back for a fifth season as one of the ACC’s top placekickers, and he could end up pulling double duty come the fall. But Swinney said there is still some evaluating that needs to be done.

Potter and Aidan Swanson will both get their cracks at punting Saturday after spending all spring competing to replace the departed Will Spiers. Swinney said it’s the only unknown he has about his team at this point.

“If you ask me what question marks you have on the team, I’ve got one question mark coming out of spring, and that is who’s running out there first at punter?” Swinney said. “To be determined. We’ll see.”

Potter has never punted in a game for Clemson, but Swinney said the veteran specialist was “amazing” with the way he was striking the ball early in the spring. Swanson, a lefty, punted three times last season in mop-up duty. He’s averaging 38.1 yards per punt for his career.

