As the Masters 2022 kicks off, hit the range with Aldi’s new golf Specialbuys

The Masters 2022 – one of the most acclaimed golf tournaments in the world – kicked off on Thursday and will continue through to Sunday. The first major of the season, the US competition sees 90 internationally renowned players facing off to become the championship’s winner.

This year’s tournament at Augusta National is dominated by the news of Tiger Woods’s return to the sport, 18 months after his near-fatal car crash where he was close to losing a leg.

Whether you’re a first-time putter or a seasoned pro, if the five-time Masters winner’s comeback is rousing you to try your hand on the green this year, then budget supermarket Aldi has got you covered.

Hitting the Specialbuys aisle for spring, Aldi’s new golf range includes everything from a cart bag and balls to a wheel trolley and club set to kit you out with everything you need to hit the range this season.

From its sell-out garden furniture range to designer dupe perfumes , the supermarket’s known for its quality products at budget prices – and the golf range is no exception. Here’s everything you need to know about these sporty Specialbuys.

Ben Sayers deluxe golf cart bag: £64.99, Aldi.co.uk

A cart is a golfing essential, helping you transport your clubs across the green. This handy bag boasts a 14-way graphite-friendly divider system and is made from a lightweight but durable polyester material to ensure longevity. There are also nine spacious pockets, including a water-resistant pocket, a velour-lined pouch for your valuables, an insulated cooler pocket and a compartment for clothing. Additional practicalities include an umbrella cord, towel carabiner and detachable rain hood.

Ben Sayers 3 wheel golf trolley: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

If a trolley’s what you’re after, pick up this one for under £70 at Aldi. The black and white design has bag supports and straps, as well as a lightweight, compact and robust structure for smooth transportation, while the wheels are removable for easy storage.

Ben Sayers 8 club package set: £169.99, Aldi.co.uk

A great purchase for beginners, this set includes eight clubs: a driver, a fairway wood, a hybrid, a 6-iron, an 8-iron, a pitching wedge, sand wedge and a putter. For easy transportation of your clubs and for storage, the bag boasts a six-way divider and spacious pockets for accessories.

Ben Sayers clubs and 3 wheel golf trolley set: £239.98, Aldi.co.uk

Another set that’s ideal for those just starting out, this golf stand bag is bundled up with the same eight clubs as in the set above, as well as a compact and durable trolley for easy transportation around the range. There are also the handy additions of a scorecard holder and an umbrella holder.

Second Chance bridgestone lake balls: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

The most obvious golfing essential, you can pick up a pack of 12 balls for under £10 at Aldi right now. As well as ticking the affordability box, they’re also sustainable as they’re made from recycled golf balls. Promising top-class performance and easy playability, they’re aimed toward golfers of all levels, helping everyone to get the best out of the course.

