ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

George Russell explains why Mercedes haven’t upgraded car for Australian Grand Prix

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Lkbt_0f3H3CZH00

Mercedes driver George Russell has revealed why the team have not brought any upgrades to the Australian Grand Prix .

The Silver Arrows could only manage 11th and 13th in the second practice session in Melbourne as Russell narrowly outperformed teammate Lewis Hamilton .

For the third race running Mercedes are struggling to break out of the midfield as Ferrari and Red Bull continue to prove they have significantly more pace.

And Russell has explained that due to the cost cap implemented by the FIA for the 2022 season, the reigning constructors champions cannot simply throw money at the issues.

Speaking ahead of FP1, he said: “We’re a long way behind Ferrari and Red Bull. We were probably further behind them in Jeddah, and we understand why. We need to close that gap - but there’s nothing substantial this weekend that will do that.

“It’s going to take time and I think we just have to be disciplined and patient. Because we are so far behind and because of the cost cap, we can’t afford just to throw things at it and ‘trial and error’ at race weekends.

“We need to trust the process and bring the upgrades when we have total faith and confidence they will do as we expect. And that will be a number of races before we start seeing that.

“Obviously we were probably a second off the pace in Jeddah. So there’s nothing that is going to really put us in the fight with those guys.”

Ferrari topped the standings again in FP2 as championship leader Charles Leclerc led the way ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also made the top five, while Alpine driver and F1 legend Fernando Alonso finished a thoroughly impressive fourth.

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

F1’s New Crackdown On Rules Is Aimed At Lewis Hamilton – Ted Kravitz

Ted Kravitz, legendary Sky F1 reporter, has admitted that he believes the FIA’s new focus on jewelry is specifically aimed at the 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Friday’s briefing at the Australian Grand Prix saw rules and regulations being doubled down on by the FIA. Drivers were told by the race director Niels Wittich that […] The post F1’s New Crackdown On Rules Is Aimed At Lewis Hamilton – Ted Kravitz appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘I would have to get my ear chopped off’ - Lewis Hamilton defies F1 jewellery ban

Lewis Hamilton has told F1’s rulers that he would have to chop off his ear to meet their jewellery demands.While the prohibition of body piercings has been in place since 2004, F1’s new race director Niels Wittich brought the rule to the fore in his pre-race notes in Melbourne before addressing the subject directly with Hamilton and his peers in a two-hour drivers’ briefing.Wittich says the law is there to protect the driver by not hindering a speedy escape from their car.But in a show of defiance, Hamilton competed at Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix with piercings in both ears and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Australian Grand Prix result and reaction as Charles Leclerc cruises to win after Max Verstappen retirement

Follow reaction to the third F1 race of the 2022 as Charles Leclerc notched a brilliant triumph at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.The Ferrari drive led from start to finish after securing pole position 24 hours earlier and was barely challenged as he cemented his place as the championship favourite.Red Bull suffered reliability issues as Max Verstappen was forced to retire for the second time in three races. The reigning champion ‘smelt some weird fluid’ in his car and had to pull over. Marshals were then required with fire extinguishers to avoid any further damage to driver or car.Sergio...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Crashes His Aston Martin Out Of FP3

After missing the first two Grand Prix of the 2022 F1 season, Sebastian Vettel has crashed out of FP3 of the Australian Grand Prix leaving Aston Martin with a rush job to get it repaired for qualifying later today. The incident occurred at Turn 10 after the Aston lost traction, pushing him into the barriers […] The post F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Crashes His Aston Martin Out Of FP3 appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Leclerc Takes The Win But Mercedes Shows More Dominance

Charles Leclerc has won the Australian Grand Prix after a smooth and undramatic race for the Monaco-born driver bringing in yet more points for the potent Ferrari team. He also took the fastest lap. “Amazing. The car was incredible today. What a race and what a pace,” the driver said. Sergio Perez also put on […] The post F1 News: Leclerc Takes The Win But Mercedes Shows More Dominance appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff questions new race boss as Lewis Hamilton defies jewellery ban

Toto Wolff has questioned new Formula One race boss Niels Wittich’s jewellery ban by asking: “Is that a battle he needs to have?”Lewis Hamilton defied the FIA’s clampdown as he competed with piercings in both ears and a nose stud at the Australian Grand Prix – and said afterwards that he has no plans to remove them in future outings.Wittich was hired by the FIA following Michael Masi’s dismissal for breaking the rules at last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – an event which denied Hamilton a record eighth championship.“How he has run the first few races has been respectful,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton will be in Formula One for many more years – Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton will be in Formula One for many more years, Mercedesboss Toto Wolff has claimed despite the Briton’s dissatisfactory start to the new season.Hamilton’s chance of winning an eighth world championship this year is hanging by the slightest of threads after just two rounds.The 37-year-old’s Mercedes team have been left trailing by rivals Red Bull and Ferrari. Hamilton is already 29 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc, and will start fifth for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix after he qualified one second back from the Monegasque.Hamilton’s remit is to win, and although he is only starting the first of a...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Australian Grand Prix#Red Bull#Fia
The Independent

Max Verstappen slams ‘unacceptable’ Red Bull reliability after retirement at Australian Grand Prix

A frustrated Max Verstappen bemoaned Red Bull’s reliability problems after retiring for the second time in three F1 races, calling the situation ‘unacceptable’.The world champion was running second in Sunday morning’s Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park before stopping his car abruptly at the beginning of a new lap. He said over team radio that could “smell some weird fluid”, before shutting of the engine and watching on as a marshal used a fire extinguisher on the smoking rear of his RB18.Team principal Christian Horner said that the team will need to wait until next weak to decipher the cause...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Johnson gets go-ahead for Long Beach practice

Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 48 Honda in morning practice after fracturing his hand in a crash on Friday. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will decide whether he can continue with the remainder of the weekend after the 45-minute outing is complete. “I do have a fracture in my...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

FIA tightening rules on F1 driver underwear and jewellery in cars

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Driver underwear, or the lack thereof, was an unexpected focal point during Friday evening's Formula One driver briefing at Albert Park. New race director Niels Wittich informed all drivers ahead of the Australian Grand Prix that the sport would begin clamping down on what they are allowed to wear underneath their race suits, stressing that it must comply with the FIA's long-standing regulations.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Charles Leclerc dominates Australian Grand Prix to extend his F1 championship lead

Charles Leclerc won the Australian Grand Prix in style to extend his lead in the F1 World Championship.Leclerc completed an impressive lights-to-flag victory with Sergio Perez runner-up, 20.5 seconds back, and George Russell third. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth.World champion Max Verstappen failed to reach the chequered flag for the second time in three races after his Red Bull expired with 19 laps remaining.Leclerc, a two-time winner this season, is now 34 points clear of second-placed Russell in the standings. Hamilton is fifth, 43 points adrift.Hamilton started fifth and moved up two positions to third at the start.The seven-time world champion...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours

With Audi and Porsche poised to confirm their F1 entries for 2026 once new rules have been finalised, the focus has been on how the two German car manufacturers will secure their places on the grid. While it is looking increasingly likely that Porsche will tie-up with Red Bull, and...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Max Verstappen Is Out Of The Australian Grand Prix

Lap 40 of the Australian Grand Prix has seen Max Verstappen suffer power unit issues on his Red Bull for a second time this season as he’s forced to retire his car from P2. With the fastest lap at the time, Verstappen told his team that he could “could smell some weird fluid,” as he […] The post F1 News: Max Verstappen Is Out Of The Australian Grand Prix appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1: Toto Wolff reveals why he is ‘very optimistic’ about Mercedes’ prospects this season

Toto Wolff believes there is reason to be “very optimistic” about Mercedes after an encouraging performance at the Australian Grand Prix.Despite again struggling to match Red Bull and Ferrari’s pure speed, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were able to capitalise on the struggles of Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz to record third and fourth-placed finishes respectively.Both drivers, and team principal Wolff, have spoken openly of their lack of belief in the car, which has struggled with “porpoising” amid wider performance problems in the opening skirmishes of the 2022 Formula 1 season.Yet Mercedes are second in the Constructors’ Championship after three...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Daniel Ricciardo thrilled on McLaren’s mega turnaround at Australian GP

Daniel Ricciardo, the 32-year-old Italian-Australian McLaren F1 driver, has hailed the team’s performance in Australian GP, as McLaren finished the event with double points. Followed by the race, the home favourite who had finished one place behind teammate Norris at sixth in a much-refurbished Albert Park on Sunday, branded the performance as a “mega result” adding he would “rehydrate with a couple of beers” before leaving Melbourne.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

597K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy